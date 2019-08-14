Ribbon-cutting to celebrate Rowan-Cabarrus Community College collaboration with Pottery 101

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College fine arts students will learn more than just creative skills this fall when Pottery 101 welcomes them to hold ceramics classes at its downtown studio and retail shop. Pottery 101 owner Cheryl Goins also will share her experience and insight into entrepreneurship and success as a small business owner.
Thanks to partnership between Rowan-Cabarrus and Pottery 101, students in the College’s Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts program will get a chance to study and work alongside professional artists and learn how they can transfer their artistic talent to the workforce.
As an official kickoff to the partnership and fall schedule of classes, the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday, August 28 at 4 p.m. at Pottery 101, located at 101 South Main Street in Salisbury. The informal event will include pottery demonstrations and an opportunity to learn more about the art of ceramics.
“We are fortunate to operate in a community that is so eager to share its talent and resources to help our students grow and move forward with their interests and careers,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “By joining forces with Cheryl Goins, we are able to expose our students to a talented, local business owner who can take their education to the next level.”
The new collaboration with Pottery 101 continues the College’s history of outreach classes in the community, including darkroom photography classes held at Waterworks Visual Arts Center.
Pottery 101 features a gallery of pottery by artists from across the Carolinas, including Cheryl Goins herself. In addition to original pottery, the gallery offers a selection of jewelry, woodwork, stained glass and wall art. In addition to the retail gallery, the space includes office space, a private studio and a teaching studio for community pottery classes.
“We are so excited for our talented ceramics instructor, John Williams, to conduct classes at this beautiful gallery and working studio so that our students can experience a real-world arts business,” said Jenn Selby, director of philanthropy, transfer and the arts at Rowan-Cabarrus. “The culture, atmosphere and people of downtown Salisbury combine to create a great environment for creative learning. We believe this collaboration will not only benefit our students, but will ultimately strengthen our community.”
In addition to the Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts transfer degree, Rowan-Cabarrus also offers an Associate in Applied Science degree in Advertising and Graphic Design. For more information, please visit https://www.rccc.edu/finearts/.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College is now enrolling students for fall classes that begin on August 19.
