Person shot at apartment complex in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Calibre Crossing Drive, off of Causeway Drive just off Independence Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
