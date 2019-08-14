Person seriously injured in reported stabbing in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a reported stabbing in Matthews Wednesday afternoon, according to Medic.
The incident happened after 3 p.m. on Woodway Hills Drive, which is off of E. Independence Boulevard. Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but did not give further details.
Police have not said what may have led to the stabbing or if anyone was taken into custody.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
