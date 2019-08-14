Person rushed to hospital after near drowning on Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a near drowning on Lake Wylie in the Charlotte area Wednesday afternoon.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened in the area of 9 Eagles Lane. shortly before 3:45 p.m.
Emergency officials say they responded to a drowning call in the area and upon arriving found that the victim had been pulled ashore by other boaters.
The victim was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
