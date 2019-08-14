Earnest Winston sworn in as superintendent, CMS Board approves price increase for school lunches at meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest Charlotte Mecklenburg School leader Earnest Winston was officially sworn in as the district’s superintendent Tuesday night.
The swearing-in ceremony happened at the CMS Board of Education meeting. CMS officials say Winston formerly served as Chief Engagement Officer, Ombudsman, Chief of Staff and as an educator in CMS schools.
Winston tweeted about his new role Tuesday night.
“I am incredibly proud to serve as superintendent of our school district. I am committed to the work that is ahead of us. Together, we will make a difference! It takes all of us working alongside each other to ensure the absolute best for our students,” Winston tweeted.
The CMS Board also approved a price increase for school lunches, but that isn’t the only price increase. The price parents have to pay to send students to before and after school enrichment programs is also going up.
The CMS Board approved an increase of 50 cents on the cost of student’s lunches. Elementary lunches will now cost $2.75 and secondary lunches will cost $3 per meal.
“This is something we haven’t done, raising the prices of school lunches, in five years,” CMS Board Chair Mary McCray said.
The board also approved a $7 increase per week for before and after school enrichment programs. The cost depends on the student’s bell schedule.
It varies depending how much time the students must spend in the program, according to when they start or end their school day.
Whatever the student’s schedule may be, if parents plan to send students to both before and after school enrichment programs, it will now cost $99 each week.
These new prices will go into effect at the start of this new school year.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.