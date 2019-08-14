Authorities investigating fake ICE flyer posted on street in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston police department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are investigating a posted fake ICE flyer.
The flyer was posted on Dunlap Street in North Charleston and was not issued by ICE, according to North Charleston police spokeswoman Karley Ash. Investigators were made aware of the flyer on Tuesday night, though it’s unclear when exactly the flyer was posted.
The note also includes an ICE logo and numerous grammatical errors.
“The city of N. Charleston has authorized ICE or immigration and customs enforcement to search without a warrant in any house hold," it reads in part. " So if a ICE officer knock on you door you have no right to say no.”
The message is then repeated underneath in Spanish.
“NCPD is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to find out who is responsible for its posting,” Ash said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.