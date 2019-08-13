Woman surrenders after firing shots at police during hours-long standoff in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a woman has surrendered after firing shots at officers during a standoff that lasted for hours in Gaston County Monday.
According to the Gaston County Police Department, the incident happened on Mayberry Road.
Police say they got a call from a man who said that his wife threatened him with gun.
Upon arrival, police say the woman fired shots at officers. Police say when the woman fired the shots she was standing in the doorway, and went back in the home after closing the door.
One officer returned fire, but the woman was not hit. That officer was taken from scene, and police say that portion is being investigated by Gaston County Police internal affairs.
Officers say they negotiated with the woman for about three hours, until she eventually surrendered without incident. Police say they did deploy gas into what they described as a camper on the back of the property.
The woman is being taken to the hospital for evaluation due to the gas that was deployed.
“Our main focus in any situation like this is for everybody to leave without injury, and we did that successfully today,” Assistant Chief Suzanne Mauney-Smith said.
Police say they notified neighbors by going door-to-door to let them know what was going on and that they could either leave the area or stay in place.
There’s no word on the woman’s name or the officer who returned fire. No charges have been announced.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
