West Nile Virus found in New Hanover Co. mosquito

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Recent testing of local mosquitoes confirmed one positive sample of West Nile Virus in New Hanover County.
According to county officials, a mosquito pool in a trap near Greenville Loop Road tested positive for the virus. Experts say the public shouldn't be alarmed, but should be vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquito bites.
“While human incidence of West Nile Virus is rare, it is a dangerous disease with no cure or vaccine for people, so residents should protect themselves by preventing mosquito bites,” said Public Health Director Phillip Tarte. “Use EPA approved insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants and limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are known to be most active.”
Vector Control will continue monitoring activities throughout the county, and is increasing surveillance and control in the area of Greenville Loop Road. Spraying along Greenville Loop Road will take place Tuesday, August 13 beginning at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
Even though we have seen a dry summer that doesn’t keep the bug population down.
“There are always mosquitos breading if it’s wet or dry," said Tarte. "We have salt marsh mosquito’s in pools of water all summer long. I would insure that people take all precautions they are safe.”
To report mosquito activity or concerns, and sign up for spraying alerts, visit PublicHealth.NHCgov.com and click “mosquito control.”
