Suspect chased down, struck by customer’s vehicle after armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County man accused of robbing a convenience store in Morganton on Tuesday was chased down and struck by a customer’s vehicle, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say that Andrew Michael Davis, 22, entered the Shop and Save convenience store off of Highway 64 and Pax Hill Rd. with a handgun around 1 p.m.
Davis asked the store clerk for a carton of cigarettes, took the cash from the register, and left the store on foot walking toward Lenoir.
Following the robbery, deputies say that a customer from the store proceeded to chase Davis in their vehicle. Davis was struck and injured during the pursuit.
A Burke County deputy responding to the robbery scene was made aware of a man, identified as Davis, lying in a the ditch on Pax Hill Rd. Deputy say a handgun, cash, a carton of cigarettes and a mask were found on him.
Davis was then transported by Burke County EMS and admitted to a hospital.
Warrants for Davis have been issued and will be served upon his release from the hospital. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
This investigation is ongoing.
