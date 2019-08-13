South Carolina woman bitten by alligator

DNR conservation officers, wildlife biologists, and a state-contracted alligator control agent went out to find the alligator. They say they found and captured an alligator coming out of a pond just 25-yards away from the victim’s home. That alligator is approximately the same size that was reported in the incident, which was about eight to nine feet long. That alligator was removed and euthanized by the alligator control agents, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.