Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued as storms move through the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The majority of the WBTV viewing area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. The storms are moving to the SE and will likely bring gusty winds and heavy rain to many of us.
Multiple storms with strong winds and heavy rain hit across our area, some leaving downed trees and other damage in their wake.
The warm and humid conditions aren’t helping matters. Temperatures are in the 90s and dew points are well into the 70s. It is a tropical feeling day.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a huge change in this 7-day forecast. Even with a cold front moving through, you may not be able to tell much of a difference. Temperatures at least make it back to the low 90s on Wednesday. It will still be humid though.
We will be in the low 90s for the rest of the week and the weekend. Dew points will run in the upper 60s to low 70s. Kids may be going back to school but fall-like temperatures are nowhere in sight.
Rain chances will be lower after tomorrow. They will range between 10-20%.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
