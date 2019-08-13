Parents say children with medical needs were stranded at CLT Airport for hours

By WBTV Web Staff | August 13, 2019 at 12:22 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 12:22 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents say a group of children with medical needs were stranded at Charlotte Douglas International airport for hours on Monday.

CBS-affiliate KOIN in Portland, Oregon, reported that the group of kids were heading back to Oregon after a week-long summer camp in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Parents say they were delayed at the airport during a layover because of a mechanical issue.

KOIN reported that parents said all of the children have a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis. The parents told KOIN that American Airlines was aware of their children’s medical needs.

Parents say flight attendants failed to notify them when the flight was delayed, and the children spent five hours on the tarmac.

American Airlines sent KOIN the following statement:

“Unfortunately, after boarding flight 1736 from Charlotte to Portland on Friday experienced a mechanical delay that caused it to remain in Charlotte overnight. The children were kept in our dedicated unaccompanied minor room where they were kept safe and comfortable in the care of American Airlines personnel at all times. They departed to Portland on Saturday morning. Our team is in the process of reaching out to the families involved and sincerely apologizes for this travel experience. We will be reviewing with our teams internally to understand how we can do better next time.”
