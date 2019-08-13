Parents say children with medical needs were stranded at CLT Airport for hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents say a group of children with medical needs were stranded at Charlotte Douglas International airport for hours on Monday.
CBS-affiliate KOIN in Portland, Oregon, reported that the group of kids were heading back to Oregon after a week-long summer camp in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Parents say they were delayed at the airport during a layover because of a mechanical issue.
KOIN reported that parents said all of the children have a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis. The parents told KOIN that American Airlines was aware of their children’s medical needs.
Parents say flight attendants failed to notify them when the flight was delayed, and the children spent five hours on the tarmac.
American Airlines sent KOIN the following statement:
