Man arrested on multiple child sex offense charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Alexander County was charged with numerous counts of sex offenses on Monday.
Detectives from Alexander County Sheriff’s office say that Roger Ray Hollar, 73, of Union Grove was charged with ten counts of first degree statutory sex offense and ten counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Hollar was placed under a $1,000,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Alexander County District Court is set for Monday, August 19.
This case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.