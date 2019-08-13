Juvenile charged after West Iredell High School shooting threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after threats of gun violence at school.
Deputies had previously received information from a parent about plans of a possible shooting at West Iredell High School. The information detailed that one student had threatened a school shooting for when classes resumed on Monday, Aug. 12.
An investigation into the possible threat began immediately by contacting school officials and the school resource officer. Deputies say they located the suspect and parent and set up an appointment to meet with officials from the high school and detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation, a threat assessment detective, along with school resource officers, interviewed numerous students who had knowledge of the threat. During the interviews, investigators say, they found that the suspect had been talking about this threat the previous week.
The student had reportedly told others not to come to school on Monday.
The juvenile is now charged with communicating a false report of mass violence on educational property. Deputies say the student, whose name was not released, has a history of repeated incidents similar to this in the Iredell-Statesville School Systems.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said the sheriff’s office has “a zero tolerance" policy when it comes to violence or threatened acts of violence in their school system.
"We will not accept this kind of behavior, and will do all we can to protect our students, parents and school staff members.”
