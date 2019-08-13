Joint practice between Panthers and Bills brings back familiar faces

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index approaching triple digits, the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills held a joint practice ahead of Friday’s preseason game.
“This is the norm for us,” said Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz. “This is the conditions that we get accustom to.”
This heat is not something the Bills normally deal with in western New York, but there are some current Bills who are use to the Spartanburg heat.
Former Panthers Star Lotulelei, Dean Marlowe, Kurt Coleman, and Captain Munnerlyn all returned to the Carolinas for the first time as members of the Bills.
“To come to practice where a team that drafted you and you started your career, it’s like ‘whoa',” said Munnerlyn. “I was just here last summer but I was on the other team.”
The Panthers release Munnerlyn back in February as he was boarding a cruise with family.
“I was down a little bit," said Munnerlyn as he enters his 11th season in the NFL. "It’s part of the business. I’ve been around for a long time and that’s my first time ever being released. Being a 7th round pick, playing 10 years in the league going on 11, to being only released one time, that’s a pretty good story.”
Munnerlyn has put everything in perspective and still feels he has a lot of good football left to play thus his signing with the Bills.
What about the Carolina Panthers performance in practice today? It took them a while to get going but in the end, coach Ron Rivera was pleased with his team.
“You get anxious, you get a little over hyped, and I think that was a part of our problem early,” said coach Rivera. “Once our guys got settled in and got in their routine we felt a lot better about it. When you are lining up with people you don’t know, it really tests you. It’s an opportunity to do something different, to see something different, and to feel something different."
The Panthers will get another chance to go through that test again tomorrow when they host the Bills. Wednesday will mark the end of training camp as the team will return to Charlotte for Friday’s preseason game with the Bills and to finish the rest of preseason preparations.
