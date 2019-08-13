2019 FFN Electrifying 11- Elijah Burris of Mountain Island Charter

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Elijah Burris has been an impact player at Mountain Island Charter since his freshman season. As he starts his senior campaign, he begins as a member of the 2019 FFN Electrifying 11.
Who is Elijah Burris: Senior Running Back
Height: 5 foot 10
Weight: 210
40 Time: 4.53
2018 Stats:
194 Rushes
2832 Yards
Averaged 236 Yards per game
34 TD
As a freshman, he rushed for over 900 yards. Then as a sophomore, he went over a thousand as he had 15 hundred yards. Last year’s break out season put college’s on notice and UNC came calling.
College: Committed to North Carolina
“They got a good vibe over there. Coach Mack Brown changed everything over there. The team is getting better.”
What makes him a great RB: “My vision,” said Burris. “Some people don’t see the things I see. Allows me to break out the pack for touchdowns.”
In Elijah’s freshman year, the Raptors had their best season ever as they went 10-4 before losing in the state quarterfinals. The last 2 seasons, they have gone 8-4 losing in the 1st round of the playoffs each year.
MIC has never won a conference title in football nor have they played in the Western Regional Final. With 18 starters back including quarterback Demetrius Washington as well as Burris, this team is set up to be a top contender in the Southern Piedmont 1A.
