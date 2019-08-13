Extreme heat, humidity and strong storms in today’s forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marks the eighth straight day of 90° plus for Charlotte, but at 96°, today will be the hottest day of our recent stretch.
What’s worse, the heat index today will push 100°-105° for at least a couple of hours this afternoon before any cooling storms come to town.
The front moving our way from the Ohio Valley brings scattered thunderstorms this afternoon with perhaps the greater threat for severe weather coming during the evening hours, starting in the mountains and then shifting down into the Piedmont. The great threat with any storm today and tonight appears to be damaging wind gusts.
Scattered showers and storms will linger on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s.
The front then looks to stall near or just to the southeast of the WBTV area late in the week. By then we should back off the afternoon heat to near 90° Thursday and Friday with lower 90s expected over the weekend.
As for rain, there’s still some debate in the models as to how much – if any – rain we may still get during the late-week period, but considering the heat and humidity around this time of the year, I wouldn’t rule out a stray thundershower.
Do your best to keep cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
