3 dead, 1 injured in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a shooting in Hickory late Monday night.
According to officials, the incident happened at a residence on 17th Avenue NE.
Law enforcement officials are still working to determine what happened in the incident.
Officials say the suspect is believed to be known and one weapon was involved.
No names have been released and there’s no word on any arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
