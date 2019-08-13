Cowboys called to corral bulls on the loose in Weddington

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Some people living in Union County found apparent runaway rodeo bulls running through their neighborhood.
A viewer in Weddington sent WBTV pictures of the bulls, that are reportedly from Stallings.
In order to get the bulls safely out of the street, residents called in some cowboys from Statesville.
The cowboys told the neighbors that this wasn’t the first time they have been called in for something like this.
There’s no word on how the bulls ended up in the streets of Weddington.
