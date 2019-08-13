Community behind Rowan girls in Little League Softball World Series

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Excitement is building tonight in Rowan County for a special group of young ladies. The Little League All-Star softball team is playing in a semi-final game in the World Series. They won it all four years ago and are in good spot to do it again.
The home field is the Salisbury Community Park, but they’ve traded that venue for a new one…Portland, Oregon, and the Little League Softball World Series.
“Everyone is really super excited," said Paula Sloop, an assistant principal at Corriher-Lipe Middle School. "I was driving a bus yesterday afternoon and trying to hurry to get back so I could actually watch the game.”
“It’s so exciting especially at my house, I’m not only a teacher here but I have two kids her at CL." added Emily Carden.
Students and staff at Corriher-Lipe Middle School in Landis are following every pitch. Two of the players, Kynlee Dextraze and Lexie Ritchie, go to school at CLMS, and they play on Suzanne Williams team.
“It’s really exciting, it’s kind of surreal…I had them last year as 6th graders, they were new to our school and to watch them grow last year and to see them this year playing at that high level is really exciting," Williams said.
“Kynlee and Lexie are both fantastic, they are both great leaders and they work extremely hard, they’re great people in the classroom and on the field," added Tyler Rea, CLMS Athletic Director and basketball coach.
Few will forget the excitement of 2015. That team won it all and came home to a big parade in downtown Salisbury.
While the players have changed since then, Steve Yang is still the head coach, and the team still represents a cross-section of the county.
So far this year they’ve been unstoppable, winning four games in tournament play, and the first bracket game on Monday to get top today’s semi-final.
Two thousand miles away back home in Salisbury, hopes are high that another championship may be coming soon.
“Just to see them so passionate and really following their passion is so exciting for me," Carden added.
