Charlotte Hornets announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets have announced their regular season schedule for the 2019-20 NBA season.
The Hornets will open the 2019-20 regular season at home when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center.
The November 7 matchup between the Hornets and the Boston Celtics will mark Kemba Walker’s first regular-season game against the Hornets, and is scheduled to be televised on TNT.
Other highlights of the Hornets home schedule include a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 21, and a visit from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, December 4.
Additional highlights include games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 28, and the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 7, as well as a pair of contests against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, November 7, and Tuesday, December 31.
The schedule features 17 home games on weekend dates, including five Fridays, nine Saturdays and three Sundays.
The season’s longest homestand is five straight games from December 2-10, and the longest road trip is four games, which the team will do three times. The Hornets have 12 sets of back-to-back games, three fewer than last season.
The Hornets will only play 40 home games at Spectrum Center during the 2019-20 campaign, as they will be the home team when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN Sports. The Friday, January 24, contest at the AccorHotels Arena will be the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris.
In their second season under Head Coach James Borrego, the Hornets this offseason added point guard Terry Rozier and 2019 NBA Draft picks PJ Washington and Cody Martin to a young, developing core that includes Miles Bridges, Dwayne Bacon, Devonte’ Graham, Malik Monk and more.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.