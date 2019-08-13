Catawba man arrested on multiple drug charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man pulled over for a vehicle violation Saturday is now facing drug charges.
Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s office stopped 26-year-old Brandon O’Keefe and his passenger James Douglas Maresca around 8 a.m. for driving without a N.C. registration plate.
During the investigation, deputies say O’Keefe admitted to having a meth pipe and 10.4 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies located the drugs and also found digital scales as well as two firearms in the vehicle.
O’Keefe was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no operator’s license. His bond was set at $5,000 and he is in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Facility.
Maresca was cited for failing to register his vehicle.
