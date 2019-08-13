Cabarrus School Board: Beverly Hills Elementary to remain open

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education has reversed course on the fate of Beverly Hills Elementary School, voting on Monday night to let the school remain open.
The 4-3 vote was to veto the earlier measure to vacate the school. The board then voted to include BHES in the capital plan for possible replacement and renovation in 2026.
The future of the 65-year-old school had been the subject of debate for some time as many in the community sought to save it.
Former Mayor Scott Padgett wrote an editorial in The Independent Tribune urging the board to keep the school open.
“Those of us who worked at, attended, or sent children and/or grandchildren to Beverly Hills are excited to see a new generation that now lives in our older neighborhoods and support community schools," Padgett wrote.
