4 arrested on prostitution charges at 2 Lubbock massage parlors

According to the police report, an undercover officer went to Spring Spa as a male decoy. After being escorted to a room, he asked for a half-hour massage. The woman, identified as Lianhya Gu, said it would be $40. The undercover officer asked if she was alone. Gu offered a two girl massage for $60. She saw the money the undercover officer had and asked for a tip before receiving the massage. Gu then asked for the $100 bill. She took the $100 bill and asked the undercover officer to undress. Lanxiang Li and Gu entered the room with a condom and agreed to have sex in exchange for the money. The police report says Li also agreed to have sex and provide oral sex. Gu brought a condom into the massage room.