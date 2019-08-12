What is the Pegan diet – and is it for you?

Dr. Genevieve Brauning, a family doctor with Novant Health says it can be misleading to followers of the vegan diet. “It's not paleo plus vegan,” she explained. “It's parts of paleo and parts of vegan. In terms of Paleo, you can still have meat on this diet. Although there's a vegan element of it, it's not vegan in the sense that it's meat-free so the vegan aspect of it is that you're gonna get most of your nutrition through fruits and vegetables.”