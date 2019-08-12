Wednesday’s Parade of Power kicks off Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fall Season of Speed

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With NASCAR stars Ryan Newman and Chase Briscoe in attendance, the green flag will fly on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fall Season of Speed on Wednesday with the speedway’s annual Parade of Power from 12-2 p.m.
The FREE fan event kicks off an action-packed slate of events from August through November at America’s Home for Racing, with stock cars, Legend Cars, dragsters, dirt-racing machines and pace cars parading from zMAX Dragway to the speedway’s infield. Click here for a route map.
Additionally, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will be on hand for select fans to enjoy a ride with Newman in a vehicle like no other. Wednesday’s festivities also include a Q&A with fans in Victory Lane and an autograph session featuring Newman and Briscoe for the first 100 fans to pick up a wristband starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The fun continues with Saturday’s Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, leading up to the Sept. 27-29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, the second running of the only road-course race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
The speedway’s fall slate also includes the Oct. 11-13 NHRA NTK Carolina Nationals – the NHRA’s only Countdown to the Championship event in the Southeast.
For fans seeking a cavalcade of colorful classic cars, customs and hot rods, the Pennzoil AutoFair roars into Charlotte Motor Speedway Oct. 17-19 with more festive fun foods, fast cars and family-friendly fun.
The Dirt Track at Charlotte cranks up the volume in November, with the Can-Am World Finals bringing the stars of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars, the World of Outlaws Morton Builders Late Models and the Super DIRTcar big-block modifieds to America’s Home for Racing for a three-day championship-deciding showdown on Charlotte’s high-speed, four-tenths-mile oval.
When the dust settles, the roar of engines will give way to the jingling of Christmas bells, as Speedway Christmas’ four-million-light holiday spectacular gets underway on Nov. 22.
