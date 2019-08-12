Two men arrested in Lincoln County on drug charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Nathan Kenneth Black, 24, and Tevan Montez Ikard, 26, were arrested on separate drug charges after accused by the Lincolnton Grand Jury on July 29.
Black is charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer. He was arrested on August 5 and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Ikard was indicted for selling cocaine to an undercover officer. He was also charged with two counts of drug trafficking by selling more than 26 grams of cocaine in an undercover purchase. Ikard was also arrested on August 5, 2019 and jailed under a $115,000 secured bond.
The Lincoln County Grand Jury has so far indicted 19 people with drug charges. These charges stem from traffic stops, searches of homes and other undercover operations.
Anyone concerned about possible illegal drugs in their neighborhood is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Drug Tip Line at 704-736-8606. All tips will be investigated.
