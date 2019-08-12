String of home break-ins and sexual assaults may be connected, police say

Another woman called 911 Monday after she awoke around 5:30 a.m. and found a man standing over her in her apartment on Springmont Lane. She said she yelled for him to get out and he ran from the bedroom out the front door. Before the victim had a chance to lock the door, she said he came back inside and made sexual comments toward her before leaving again. The suspect in this case is described as a thin, black teenager with unkempt hair, approximately 5′9 and wearing burgundy or red pants.