String of home break-ins and sexual assaults may be connected, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) are investigating four potentially related, sexual assault incidents in west and northwest Charlotte.
In two of the cases, one of which happened Monday morning, women reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke into their homes on Forestbrook Drive. Both victims describe their assailant as a thin, black man, approximately 5′9 to 6-feet tall and wearing a mask.
In one case, the victim said he was wearing a burgundy or maroon sweatshirt. The other victim described dark clothing. Police said both victims give a similar description of what the suspect said and did while in their homes.
The two other potentially related sexual assaults also happened early Monday morning.
A woman who lives on Hoskins Ridge Lane said she awoke before 2 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom touching her buttocks. She said the man walked down the hallway and out her front door after she woke up. She described the intruder as about 6-feet tall, wearing a hoodie pulled up to cover his face and burgundy pants.
Another woman called 911 Monday after she awoke around 5:30 a.m. and found a man standing over her in her apartment on Springmont Lane. She said she yelled for him to get out and he ran from the bedroom out the front door. Before the victim had a chance to lock the door, she said he came back inside and made sexual comments toward her before leaving again. The suspect in this case is described as a thin, black teenager with unkempt hair, approximately 5′9 and wearing burgundy or red pants.
Detectives are actively investigating each of these cases and working to determine whether they are connected.
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.
