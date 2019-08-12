Press release: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Radiography Program operating at a high success rate

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s radiography program continues to make a name for itself, with students achieving 100 percent pass rates on industry credentialing exams and 100 percent job placement within 12 months of graduation, according to a press release from RCCC.
The Rowan-Cabarrus radiography program offers a five-semester, competency-based education in medical imaging, preparing students to provide quality radiographic care to patients in a variety of settings. The program is fully accredited by the Joint Review Committee in Education in Radiologic Technology and has operated with a 100 percent National Registry Pass Rate for the past eight years.
“We are extremely proud of our outstanding faculty and their dedication to sustaining a first-rate program that is a popular choice for students who are interested in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Wendy Barnhardt, dean of health and education programs.
Although the program is intense and requires extensive classroom and clinical participation, it is well worth the hard work, according to radiography student Donte Coleman.
“This program is like no other,” Coleman said. “When we are in clinical settings out in the field, you can tell the difference between those who are trained at Rowan-Cabarrus and those who aren’t. The Rowan-Cabarrus students stand apart, and I could not be more proud to be a part of this program. The instructors want you to succeed, not just get by. They hold you to the highest standards and expect you to earn your spot here.”
Growing up in Trenton, N.J., Coleman hoped his talent as a football player would help him escape the turmoil of the inner city but, as is often the case, life didn’t go as planned. A serious knee injury derailed his NFL dreams, but football still ultimately led him to discover his career path as he became intrigued by the processes and procedures involved in x-rays during his lengthy course of medical treatment.
Today, Coleman is working toward his Associate in Applied Science and successfully balances a rigorous school schedule with work and family life.
“It hasn’t been an easy journey – I work two jobs, and I’m in school and clinicals full-time,” he said. “It’s a tough schedule for sure, but it’s well worth it. I’m 41 years old, and I’ve never been more focused. I am truly grateful to be a part of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College family.”
The radiography curriculum includes classroom and lab instruction, as well as clinical rotations to area healthcare facilities. Upon completing the program, graduates are eligible to apply to take the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists’ national examination for certification.
The average annual salary for radiologic technologists in this region is $59,520. For students who elect to complete additional education in imaging science, salaries can reach $70,000 to $85,000 per year, depending on the area of specialization.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts employment growth of about 13 percent for radiography professionals between 2016-2026 with an estimated 30,300 new positions needing to be filled.
“Our radiography program is an excellent example of the quality healthcare career paths we offer at the College,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, Rowan-Cabarrus president. “We are pleased to be able to produce highly trained professionals who provide superior care to patients right here in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.”
For more information about the radiography program at Rowan-Cabarrus, contact Kelly McCowan atkelly.mccowan@rccc.edu or 704-216-7185.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/applyor call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
