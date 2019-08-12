Police: Teen arrested in Charlotte 7-Eleven robbery confessed to multiple vehicle break-ins in Cornelius

(Source: Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car.)
By Elle Kehres | August 12, 2019 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 6:18 PM

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen who was shot by an armed customer and arrested after a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Charlotte also reportedly confessed to multiple vehicle break-ins in Cornelius.

Cornelius Police received several reports last week of vehicle break-ins from the Alexander Chase and Lake Pines areas. Multiple unlocked vehicles were entered with miscellaneous items taken.

One of the reported victim’s debit cards was used at a 7-Eleven in Charlotte. Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from the store of the suspects and their vehicle. These photos and video were shared and CMPD was able to help provide a possible identification of the suspects.

Detectives were able to determine that one of the possible suspects was being monitored by an electronic monitor. This subject was also involved in the deadly shooting that took place at the 7-Eleven at Brookshire Boulevard and Lawton Road.

[ Armed customer shoots robbery suspects at Charlotte gas station, 1 dead ]

Detectives interviewed the subject, identified as Brenna Harris Jr., 17, who confessed to being one of several individuals who went to various neighborhoods checking for unlocked vehicles.

Harris confessed to being part of the vehicle break-ins that took place in Cornelius, late Monday night, August 5, through early Tuesday morning, August 6.

This investigation is still on going and detectives are still working with CMPD to determine the other subjects involved in this matter.

