Police: Teen arrested in Charlotte 7-Eleven robbery confessed to multiple vehicle break-ins in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen who was shot by an armed customer and arrested after a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Charlotte also reportedly confessed to multiple vehicle break-ins in Cornelius.
Cornelius Police received several reports last week of vehicle break-ins from the Alexander Chase and Lake Pines areas. Multiple unlocked vehicles were entered with miscellaneous items taken.
One of the reported victim’s debit cards was used at a 7-Eleven in Charlotte. Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from the store of the suspects and their vehicle. These photos and video were shared and CMPD was able to help provide a possible identification of the suspects.
Detectives were able to determine that one of the possible suspects was being monitored by an electronic monitor. This subject was also involved in the deadly shooting that took place at the 7-Eleven at Brookshire Boulevard and Lawton Road.
Detectives interviewed the subject, identified as Brenna Harris Jr., 17, who confessed to being one of several individuals who went to various neighborhoods checking for unlocked vehicles.
Harris confessed to being part of the vehicle break-ins that took place in Cornelius, late Monday night, August 5, through early Tuesday morning, August 6.
This investigation is still on going and detectives are still working with CMPD to determine the other subjects involved in this matter.
