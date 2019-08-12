Person killed in reported shooting at apartment in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a reported shooting at an apartment in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to Medic.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Perugia Way, which is off of S. Tryon Street just north of Steele Creek Road. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene but did not give further details.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) have not said what may have led up to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought. The department did confirm they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 703-334-1600.
