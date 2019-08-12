Make it 4 straight wins for Rowan Little League girls in World Series

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The hits, and the wins, keep on coming for the Rowan County girls softball team in the Little League Softball World Series.
The Rowan girls, representing the Southeast, defeated Canada on Sunday night 10-0.
Arabelle Shulenburger led the way at the plate with three hits, Avrelle Harrell contributed two RBI’s.
Rowan went with the committee on the mound with a total of five pitchers combining on a two-hit shut out. Lauren Vanderpool’s spotless 2/3 innings of work earned her the win.
Rowan tallied 8 hits and did not commit an error.
The team begins bracket play on Monday at 4 pm EDT.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.