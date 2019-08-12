Dog days of summer in full force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The big story this week will be the building heat ahead of our next front which arrives Wednesday. Until it passes through, expect 90s to roll on.
At 92°, today will bring day number seven of 90° plus for Charlotte, but it gets even hotter on Tuesday with highs expected to be in the middle 90s. The heat index today will run up to the middle 90s while Tuesday’s heat index could push 100° for at least a couple of hours during the afternoon.
The front moving our way from the Midwest brings scattered thunderstorm Tuesday and Tuesday night and perhaps more widespread showers and storms – welcome rain - on Wednesday.
The front then looks to stall near or just to the Southeast of the area late week. There’s little doubt we’ll enjoy cooler temps in the 80s Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, but there’s some debate in the models as to how much – if any – rain we may still get during the late-week period. We’ll be monitoring for you.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
