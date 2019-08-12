Dirt bike rider killed in west Charlotte accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident on West Boulevard Sunday evening left a driver dead and all lanes along the roadway closed.
CMPD is reporting that this was the result of a single vehicle dirt bike accident and that the rider was pronounced deceased after being taken from the scene to the hospital.
Traffic was backed up near the intersection of Barringer and West as of 8:40 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
