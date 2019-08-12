Daughter of Alexander County triple murder victim speaks

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been almost two months since the discovery of the bodies of two children inside a burning home in Alexander County along with evidence that their mom had been killed as well.
The mom’s body has not been found and two men who lived at the home are missing and presumed dead as well, says Sheriff Chris Bowman.
“In 40 years I can’t remember one that’s been this bad,” he said.
Investigators have been following every lead, trying to find the body of Maria Calderon.
Two suspects in the case, Areli Avilez and his 16-year-old girlfriend Heidi Wolfe are not talking, said Bowman.
Bernice Reyes is hoping someone will. She’s the grown daughter of Calderon and sibling of the kids who died.
“It just doesn’t seem real,” she said Monday morning.
She believes the killings were about jealousy. Her mom had broken up with Avilez some time ago and had been doing very well since, she said.
“That probably upset him.” she said.
Investigators have some theories on motive but have not released details.
Their focus now is to continue the investigation and find Maria’s body and what happened to Luis Sanchez and Carlos Mendez-Pena. The two men were living in the home at the time of the murders but have not been heard from since.
Bowman says the men used to contact family in Mexico at least every week and send money as well.
The sheriff says since the murders no one has heard from either.
One thing missing from the crime scene that could be a clue, if found, is a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck.
The sheriff believes if that can be located, it could have evidence that could lead investigators to the bodies.
Tips have come in pointing to Wilkes and Ashe Counties as possible locations.
Authorities are asking anyone who spots the vehicle to leave it alone and call police or deputies.
Reyes hopes a break in the case comes soon. She still has hope that her mother is alive.
“I have to be ready for anything,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.