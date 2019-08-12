Crews battle house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crew were battling a house fire in Mooresville Monday afternoon.
According to Iredell Communications, the incident happened at a home on Savannah Crossing Drive around 3:30 p.m.
A second alarm was required for tankers to supply additional water to get the fire under control.
Officials say a control time has been issued.
There’s no word on injuries, what started the fire or how much damage was done.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.