Crews battle house fire in Mooresville

By WBTV Web Staff | August 12, 2019 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 5:21 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crew were battling a house fire in Mooresville Monday afternoon.

According to Iredell Communications, the incident happened at a home on Savannah Crossing Drive around 3:30 p.m.

A second alarm was required for tankers to supply additional water to get the fire under control.

Officials say a control time has been issued.

There’s no word on injuries, what started the fire or how much damage was done.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

