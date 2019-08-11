Sunset Beach officers say someone stole dog from police custody

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What began as an effort to find the owner of a curly, brown pup has turned into a criminal investigation.
Sunset Beach Police initially posted a photo of the camera-shy dog on their Facebook page Saturday. The pet was recovered from Great Oak Circle in Seaside Station and because the animal didn’t have a collar and wasn’t microchipped, they turned to social media, hoping to return the dog to its rightful home.
Sunday morning, someone reportedly broke into the police department’s kennel and took the dog.
Witnesses say an older gentleman with gray hair was sitting on an electrical box near the fire department and talking to another person in a white station wagon and gesturing toward the dog kennel.
“We are investigating this as a larceny of a dog, which is a Class I Felony,” Sunset Beach police wrote on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and request the officer on duty.
