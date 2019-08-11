Rowan Public Library headquarters open Monday, Aug. 12, closed Aug. 13-16

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library’s Headquarters branch, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury, will now be open normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 12. It will be closed Aug. 13 – 16 while the building’s more than 30-year-old chiller is replaced due to terminal mechanical failure.