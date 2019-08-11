Rowan Public Library headquarters open Monday, Aug. 12, closed Aug. 13-16

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library’s Headquarters branch, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury, will now be open normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 12. It will be closed Aug. 13 – 16 while the building’s more than 30-year-old chiller is replaced due to terminal mechanical failure.
It is anticipated that all parts needed for the new installation will arrive by Monday, allowing the HVAC work to continue as scheduled. East Branch (Rockwell) and South Rowan Regional Library (China Grove) will be open as usual next week.
Visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org and RPL’s social media accounts for the latest on the planned Headquarters closure and re-opening.
