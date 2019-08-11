Rowan-Cabarrus Community College alumnus finds entrepreneurial success with tech startup

“The single biggest factor in achieving anything in such a high-risk world is having passion and perseverance,” he said. “The key to being able to do that is having a rock that can hold you down. While you’re shooting for this immense dream, you still need to stay realistic. For me, that rock has always been my family. They have kept me grounded while at the same time believing in me and providing constant support for the pursuit of all my ambitions.”