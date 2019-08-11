Heat builds until a cold front moves through late week

The new week will bring even more heat. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. The heat will be a bigger concern than rain until Wednesday. That is when a cold front will move through. It will be warm and muggy that day. The actual high will depend on when storms begin to move in. Obviously, the later they move in, the more warming we can have. It will at least be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Storms are a good bet that day too.