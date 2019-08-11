Heat builds until a cold front moves through late week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There's not a drop of rain to be found this evening following yesterday's front, however, it's still been a hot & humid afternoon with highs in the low 90s yet again.
This week will bring building heat ahead of our next front which arrives Wednesday. Until then, expect 90s to roll on, the hottest of which will be Tuesday with forecast mid 90s.
The front brings widespread storms Wednesday, then looks to stall near or just to the Southeast of the area late week. By the weekend, a new area of low pressure may develop along the stalled front, keeping clouds, shower chances, and cooler temps in the 80s in the forecast.
Enjoy your evening!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
