Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for missing teen

According to FCSO, 13-year-old Jaquan Emmanuel Frierson Hill, of Quincy, SC, was last seen on August 9, 2019 at his home. At that time, he was wearing black Addidas sweat pants, a blue T-shirt and white Nike Air Raids shoes. Authorities say he is described as standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds.