Fireworks are legal across the border in SC. Should NC lift its ban?

HB 615 wouldn’t automatically allow fireworks sales throughout the state; local government leaders would have to vote to allow the sales in their counties, cities and towns. You’d need to be age 18 or older to buy the fireworks, and they could only be used between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., with later hours allowed on July 4 and New Year’s Eve. “Consumer fireworks” would be defined as devices categorized as a “1.4 G firework device” by the American Pyrotechnics Association.