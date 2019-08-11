Alligator found behind house in Weddington

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of a subdivision in Weddington found themselves with an unexpected site on Sunday when an alligator turned up behind a home along the street.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the alligator weighed between 10-15 pounds and was 2-3 feet long. While the gator would be considered ‘small’ by most standards, its appearance in a residential area on Vintage Creek Drive was nevertheless unusual.
The alligator has since been caught by local Patrol and Animal Control deputies and transported to an animal shelter where NC Wildlife Officers were scheduled to take custody of it.
At this point, the Sheriff’s Office has not determined how the alligator would have wound up in that location as this case remains open.
