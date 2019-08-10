Wanted suspect now charged for involvement in high-speed chase on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted by deputies in Rowan County for his involvement in a high speed chase on I-85 is now behind bars.
Victor Daniel Albrecht, 29, was arrested on Friday and charged with flee to elude, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while license revoked, drive/allow no registration, speeding, and motorcyle riding without a helmet. Albrecht was arrested in the 9100 block of Bringle Ferry Rd in Rowan County on Friday just before 2:30 am.
Bond is set at a combined total of $100,000.
The incident began with a chase on I-85 on Thursday morning, according to the report. Rowan Sheriff’s deputy P.N. Davis was on I-85 near Webb Road when he saw a blue and white motorcycle speeding in excess of 90 mph and weaving in and out of traffic.
Davis turned on his blue lights and siren near Peeler Road and attempted to stop the motorcycle. Another deputy joined the pursuit as the motorcyclist, now identified as Albrecht, reached a speed of 120 mph. At the Innes Street exit, he took off his helmet and threw it at the deputies.
Farther up the interstate, Rowan Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Rowland was trying to get in position to stop the motorcycle. Rowland’s patrol vehicle was hit on the driver’s side by Deputy Ryan Dangerfield, who also had come to help in the pursuit.
Both deputies were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and released without injuries.
Albrecht ledt I-85 at the exit and turned onto Innes Street, headed toward Newsome Road He was running stop signs and stoplights, the report said.
He turned right onto Bringle Ferry Road from Newsome Road, and then continued at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when the motorcycle turned right off Bringle Ferry Road into a field near the Tamarac Shores campground.
Officials said Albrecht left the motorcycle and ran away on foot.
Deputies found the motorcycle in the woods near Tamarac Shores campground. They searched the area but did not locate Albrecht.
The motorcycle was towed by Crawford’s Wrecker Service and will be seized through the state’s “run and done” law.
