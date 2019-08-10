Three straight wins for Rowan in Little League Softball World Series

Rowan, representing the Southeast, beats Oregon on Saturday

By David Whisenant | August 10, 2019 at 6:41 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 6:45 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s another "W" for the Rowan County girls playing in the Little League Softball World Series. On Saturday the girls defeated Oregon 7-1 for their third straight win.

The team takes the field again on Sunday against the representative from Canada.

