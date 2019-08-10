Three straight wins for Rowan in Little League Softball World Series

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s another "W" for the Rowan County girls playing in the Little League Softball World Series. On Saturday the girls defeated Oregon 7-1 for their third straight win.
- Southeast scored three runs in the third inning. Lauren Vanderpool, Riley Haggas, and Kassidy Sechler each had RBIs in the big inning.
- Campbell Schaen took the win for Southeast. She went six innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out five and walking one.
- Evyn Morriss toed the rubber for Oregon District 4. She allowed 11 hits and seven runs over six innings, striking out five.
- Oregon District 4 racked up six hits on the day. Bridgette Boling and Addilyn Gates each had multiple hits for Oregon District 4. Bridgette went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Oregon District 4 in hits.
- Southeast racked up 11 hits in the game. Kynlee Dextraze, Campbell, and Lauren all had multiple hits for Southeast. Kynlee led Southeast with three hits in three at bats.
The team takes the field again on Sunday against the representative from Canada.
