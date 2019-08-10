Third rabies case of 2019 confirmed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say Gaston County has its third confirmed rabies case of 2019.
According to Gaston County Police, the Animal Care and Enforcement unit received a call from King Arthur Drive in Gastonia on Tuesday around 7 p.m.
The resident detailed a fight between the family dog and a raccoon. The family dog was in a fenced area and the raccoon was outside the perimeter of fence.
Specialists investigated the incident and impounded the raccoon Tuesday. The raccoon was processed for rabies testing and was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh.
The official laboratory results were received Friday around 4:40 p.m and the raccoon tested positive for rabies.
The Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services was notified since the resident and dog live at the home. The dog in this incident was current on its rabies vaccination and was seen on Thursday by a local registered North Carolina Veterinarian to receive a booster.
Two other animals live at this home and are current on rabies vaccinations.
Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass in the area on Friday to notify the community of the positive rabies result.
“The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stress the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of their owners and community,” a press release read.
No further information was released.
