Relentless heat continues this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a blast furnace around the region on Friday as afternoon temperatures soared into the mid 90s with blazing sunshine all day long. The only slight silver lining was the humidity remained a tad below typical levels for August.
While that may have been little consolation during the heat of the day, it should be more of a factor during the cooler periods of the days.
A weak frontal boundary will arrive Saturday and that will give rise to some widely scattered showers and storms.
Most areas will probably remain dry, but anyone near one of these storms should expect heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lightning.
On the other side of the weekend, Sunday looks free and clear of any disruptive weather but the heat isn’t going anywhere.
The next chance of organized rain should arrive next Wednesday with another front which this time will open the door for cooler air and highs back below 90 for the second half of next week and into the weekend.
Enjoy your weekend and keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.