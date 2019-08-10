Person killed in east Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in east Charlotte Friday night, sparking a homicide investigation.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Amity Pointe Road.
One person was pronounced dead on scene. That person has not been identified.
There’s no word on any arrests or suspects. Police did not say what happened in the incident.
This marks the fourth homicide in Charlotte this week.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.