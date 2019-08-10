New local small business reports theft days before charity event

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A new local small business owner is experiencing a major hit, days before participating in a charity event.
“I always say the Lord has a plan, I’ve just got to figure out what that is, with this,” Eric Smith told his Facebook followers in a video.
Smith owns the outfitting company Born Southern, and is trying to figure out why someone would take his utility trailer.
“That’s my lifeline,” he tells WBTV. “That’s how it all started, that’s my initial investment into what is now Born Southern.”
That initial investment was $7,000 of trailer and inside equipment for the new clothing company.
“We’re just a small business,” Smith says. “Just trying to get started, get this thing up off the ground.”
The trailer was parked out in front of his store, all locked up. Now deputies are trying to track it down.
Smith says it has been a slow summer season.
“So, it’s just kind of like a snowball effect for me,” he says. “So that was kind of like the cherry on top, it kind of just hit right at the wrong time.”
Even though he has a store now, 80 percent of business, he says, is still mobile.
“We’re out here working hard, trying to do something, and somebody just decides they want to take it for themselves,” he says.
The charity event Smith was preparing for is in support of Ground 40, a group that helps local men out of addiction. It is August 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 303 Dale Street in Monroe.
Smith says he is still going to find a way to get there, even with just some tables and chairs, to honor his commitment.
